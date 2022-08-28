Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Rahm's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rahm's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.