Joaquin Niemann rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Niemann finished his day tied for 11th at 13 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Joaquin Niemann got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.