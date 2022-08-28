J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship

J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, Poston missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 13th, Poston chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 under for the round.