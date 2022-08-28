Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to an even-par final round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 13 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Hideki Matsuyama got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.