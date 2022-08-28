Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the TOUR Championship

Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day in 26th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 first, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Conners's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Conners had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.