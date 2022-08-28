  • Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa converts 124-yard approach for birdie at TOUR Championship

