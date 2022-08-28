Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.