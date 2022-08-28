Cameron Young shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Young finished his day in 19th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 third, Young's 126 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Young had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Young to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Young had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Young's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Young had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Young hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Young at 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Young got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 1 under for the round.