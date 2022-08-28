  • Cameron Young shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Cameron Young makes a 19-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young's 19-foot eagle putt at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Cameron Young makes a 19-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.