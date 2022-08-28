Cameron Smith rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Smith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smith finished his day in 20th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Smith's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Smith's 104 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Smith had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Smith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.