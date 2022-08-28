Brian Harman putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Brian Harman got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Harman hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.