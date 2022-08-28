  • Brian Harman putts well in round four of the TOUR Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Brian Harman makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman cards fourth-straight birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Brian Harman makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.