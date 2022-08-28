Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 16th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.