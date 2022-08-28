Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Adam Scott hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day in 25th at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Scott's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Scott's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scott to even for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scott's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.