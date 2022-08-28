Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the TOUR Championship

In his final round at the TOUR Championship, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 13th at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 21 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Xander Schauffele is in 4th at 18 under.

Wise got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Wise chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Wise's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.