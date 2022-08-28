  • Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele sits currently at 18-under par and with the weather delay has 6 more holes to finish his third round tomorrow.
    Extended Highlights

    Xander Schauffele’s Round 3 highlights from TOUR Championship

