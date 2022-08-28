Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Rory McIlroy; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Schauffele hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Schauffele had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.