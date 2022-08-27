Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round in 21st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Hovland hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Hovland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Hovland's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.