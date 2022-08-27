Tony Finau putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 16th at 9 under Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Tony Finau at even-par for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Finau's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Finau's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Finau's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.