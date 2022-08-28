Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Tom Hoge had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Hoge hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Hoge hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.