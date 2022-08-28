Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Patrick Cantlay; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; and Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Im's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 14th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 under for the round.