Sepp Straka shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day in 7th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 third, Straka's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 6 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Straka to 5 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Straka hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.