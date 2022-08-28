Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scheffler's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.