Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Stallings hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 under for the round.