  • Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings makes 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Scott Stallings makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.