Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 22nd at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 211-yard par-3 15th, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Burns chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.