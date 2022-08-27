Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 26th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Theegala hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Theegala's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.