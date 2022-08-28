  • Rory McIlroy shoots 7-under 63 in round three of the TOUR Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy closes Round 3 with birdie at TOUR Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.