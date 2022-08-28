Rory McIlroy shoots 7-under 63 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, McIlroy hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McIlroy's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, McIlroy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.