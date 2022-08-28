Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Sungjae Im; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; and Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Cantlay hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Cantlay's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Cantlay's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.