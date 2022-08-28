Max Homa putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Max Homa hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 211-yard par-3 green 15th, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Homa's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.