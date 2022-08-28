Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 14th at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Matt Fitzpatrick's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.