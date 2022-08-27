K.H. Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, K.H. Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 26th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 211-yard par-3 15th, Lee hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.