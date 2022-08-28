Strong putting brings Justin Thomas a 7-under 63 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Justin Thomas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day in 6th at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Justin Thomas had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thomas's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Thomas's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.