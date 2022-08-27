Jordan Spieth shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Spieth's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.