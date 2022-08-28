Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Jon Rahm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Rahm got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rahm's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Rahm hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Rahm's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Rahm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Rahm at 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.