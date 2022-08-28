Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.