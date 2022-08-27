Bogey-free 4-under 66 by J.T. Poston in the third round at the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, J.T. Poston hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poston finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, J.T. Poston's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Poston hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Poston had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.