Hideki Matsuyama shoots 7-under 63 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round in 9th at 13 under Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Matsuyama's 146 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.