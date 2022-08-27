Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Conners's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Conners's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.