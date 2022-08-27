Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Collin Morikawa in the third round at the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Morikawa finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under, Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under, and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Collin Morikawa's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Morikawa had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.