Cameron Young finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Young's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Young had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.