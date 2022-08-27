Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Cameron Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Smith to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.