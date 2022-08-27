Brian Harman shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship

Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Harman hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.