Billy Horschel putts well in round three of the TOUR Championship

Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the TOUR Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first, Billy Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Horschel had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Horschel chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.