Adam Scott shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Scott's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Scott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

Scott his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.