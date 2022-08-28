Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the TOUR Championship

In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 23 under; Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Wise got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wise's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.