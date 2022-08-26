Xander Schauffele shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schauffele's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Schauffele had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Schauffele's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Schauffele hit his 236 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.