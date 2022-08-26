Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 21st at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 88 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hovland's 102 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 13th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 4 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 211-yard par-3 15th, Hovland's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.