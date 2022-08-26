  • Tony Finau posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the TOUR Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie putt on No. 16 at TOUR Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.