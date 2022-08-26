Tony Finau posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the TOUR Championship

Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day tied for 15th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 16th hole, Finau had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.