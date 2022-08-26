Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

Hoge got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoge's 140 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.