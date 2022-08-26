Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Im hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 fourth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Im chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Im missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Im to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Im's tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Im's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.