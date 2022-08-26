Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Sepp Straka's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 fifth hole, Straka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 12th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Straka's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.