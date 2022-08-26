Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Scottie Scheffler in the second round at the TOUR Championship

In his second round at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Scottie Scheffler hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 525-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 ninth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.