Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Scott Stallings hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day in 28th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Stallings's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 525-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 12th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 14th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 16th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 17th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.