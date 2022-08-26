Sam Burns shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the TOUR Championship

Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 19 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 17 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 seventh, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

Burns got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 11th, Burns's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 over for the round.